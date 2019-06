Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A car crashed into an old furniture store in Luzerne County Sunday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. along East Main Street in Nanticoke.

The vehicle slammed into the door of the former Bartuska's furniture store.

The building is set to be torn down as part of a revitalization project.

A witness told Newswatch 16 that no one was injured.