A 12-hour Walk to Assist Terminally Ill Children

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- "Step by step" is a saying sometimes used to encourage others or one's self to exercise patience, with the hopes that in the end, everything will work out.

For Sydney Jane Robertson of Williamsport, every step taken on the treadmill is a step that will benefit others.

"I've always wanted to help people throughout my life, and I feel like I'm really fortunate to live a healthy and happy life, and if I have the extra time and opportunity, why not give back to people who are going through a tough time?" Robertson said.

The two-time Miss Pennsylvania titleholder certainly had the time to do just that. For 12 hours at Planet Fitness in Williamsport, Sydney walked and walked all to raise money for Give Kids the World Village in Florida.

"What they do is, they provide a week-long vacation that's paid for for a child that's terminally ill and their family from anywhere in the world," Robertson said. "And it's just a nice getaway for a family when they're going through a struggle."

"She's really passionate about what she's doing, and I think it just shows her integrity," said Laurie VanNess, Planet Fitness employee.

Sydney will be taking an occasional break to use the bathroom and fuel up with some drinks and food. When times get tough and she needs a little motivation, she has some headphones she can plug in to listen to some upbeat dance music.

"At the end of the day, for this purpose, it's not about me," Robertson said. "It's for the kids that are being benefited and get to live a dream come true basically."

Sydney started walking bright and early at 8 a.m. She said she'll walk at least 30 miles. As for what's next for her, she'll be competing for the USA National Miss title in Orlando in July.