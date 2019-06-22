Veterans Honored In Bradford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROETON, Pa. -- An empty chair representing soldiers who didn’t come home saluted by veterans in Bradford County

During the third Annual Bradford Sullivan Veterans Appreciation Day those who served were honored at mountaineer park in Monroeton.

“It is something that veterans look forward to and appreciate and like I said earlier we want to honor those who served and those who didn’t come home,” said Joe Tabor.

The red white and blue waved in the air as veterans gathered to talk and eat.

The recent wet weather was nowhere to be found as the sun shined surrounded by blue skies.

“It has been raining all the time and it cant go no place and it is wet. And now the sun is shinning. That is for the veterans”.

Bradford County Veterans officials say there about 8,000 veterans living in Bradford and Sullivan County

One of them, Anthony Cruz served as a medic towards the end of the Vietnam War.

Decades later he could reflect next to other veterans at the appreciation day.

“It means a whole lot it shows the appreciation of the community finally after all these years,” said Anthony Cruz

“We wat to remember those who didn’t come home and that’s why we get to celebrate a beautiful day,” said Tabor.