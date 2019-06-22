Theater Troupe Features Performers With Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A performing arts theater troupe flexed their golden pipes Saturday afternoon during a performance in Lackawanna County.

"The Arc Angels on Stage" presented "Moon Ventures" at the North Pocono High School.

The group is made up solely of adults with physical or intellectual disabilities.

The event began with a red carpet walk and their performance included playing characters such as the Backstreet Boys, Elvis, as well as Dancing Queens and much more here in Lackawanna County.