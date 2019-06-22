Take A Home and Garden Tour

The Lackawanna Historical Society takes us on a preview of their annual home and garden tour. This year's tour is entitled "Rooted in the Hill, a Tour of Homes and Secret Gardens in Scranton's Hill Section." You get a peek at two of the lovely historic homes on the tour. Each built in the early 1900's and very different in style. You will also get a tour of one lush private garden and one colorful public garden. Click Here for Tour Information.
