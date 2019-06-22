Sixth Annual Antique Car Show in Monroe County

Posted 7:19 pm, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, June 22, 2019

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was the perfect day for folks to show off their rides.

Moose Lodge 1336 hosted its annual antique and classic car show.

Those in attendance could see everything from Camaros to Buicks to Mustangs.

All proceeds benefit Saint Jude's Childrens Hospital, a cause close to the lodge's heart.

"The Moose Lodge is mainly also for children, and there is also a couple of our members that also had children that did have cancer. And nobody could really do anything until they went to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital," Said organizer Marty Rueter.

This is the sixth year for the car show in Stroudsburg.

The Moose Lodge says they hope to continue the tradition in the coming years.

