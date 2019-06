Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Troopers are looking for help tracking down the robber seen in these surveillance pictures.

According to state police this person robbed the Fuel On Convenience Store on Hanna Street near Lock Haven.

It happened last night just before 11 p.m.

Officials say the robber walked into the store, showed a gun, demanded cash and cigarettes, and took off in a dark colored sedan.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lamar (570) 726-6000.