SCRANTON, Pa. -- The change in season means it's officially pool season and today was the perfect day for one local swimming hole to open to the public.

Nay Aug Park in Scranton was full of friends and families taking in this beautiful Saturday.

This is the first year only one pool of the park's two pools will be open.

The other was closed down since officials say it has been leaking for years.

The goal is for it to be filled in and turned into a splash pad here in Scranton.