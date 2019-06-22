Clash For Cash Breaks New Record for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Big weights, big fun, and big money raised at a charity fitness competition Saturday near Wilkes-Barre.

The fifth annual clash for cash raised more than $38,000 today, three thousand more than last year.

The money goes toward this fall's WNEP's Ryan's Run.

The campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

140 competitors from three states took part in the fitness competition at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

All possible thanks to an army of volunteers.

”It’s pretty big deal. I could be doing be doing anything today. I came out to support the athletes,” said Joby Tuminelli, volunteer from Pittston.

”It’s just so positive. Everyone is just cheering everyone else on. It’s a great time. It’s a great cause,” Jamie Hector, Roaring Brook Township.

Today's competitors took part in several workouts to win cash prizes all to see who was the fittest.

WNEP-TV was a proud media sponsor of clash for cash at the casino in Luzerne County.