Celebrating World Refugee Day at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Refugees now living in Lackawanna County got together to celebrate where they came from today.

The bright colors here were made even better in the sunshine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton for an event held in celebration of World Refugee Day.

People from many different countries were there.

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo showed off the fashion from their culture.

"As Africans and also as refugees we value that bond, that sense of togetherness. And having this important day, and being joined by other Scrantonians, it's a sign of remembering ourselves of what we went through in the refugee camps," said Ushu Mukelo, Scranton.

Catholic social services of the Diocese of Scranton hosted the World Refugee Day event here in Scranton.