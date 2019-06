Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A big happy birthday to one of the most well-known resorts in northeastern Pa.

The Woodlands just outside Wilkes-Barre is celebrating 50 years in business Friday night.

The Woodlands hosted it's big 5-0 party with cocktails and hors d`oeuvres in the grand ballroom of the resort in Luzerne County.