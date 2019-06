× Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire on Interstate 81

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

The rig fire caused some backups on I-81 northbound near the Wilkes-Barre/Bear Creek exit around 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.