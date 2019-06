Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Police are looking for a woman they say is involved in a bank scam.

Investigators say this woman used a victim's Wells Fargo bank account information to make more than $5,000 in withdrawals at banks in Lackawanna and Luzerne county.

Police say the victim in Taylor got a call giving details of her recent bank transactions, then asked for a pin number to resolve one that wasn't correct.

If you have information, call Taylor police at (570) 562-2210.