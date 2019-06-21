Taking Advantage of a Break in the Rain

Posted 4:35 pm, June 21, 2019, by

WYOMING, Pa. — With a break in the rain, Bob Dipietro of Wyoming says he just might have a chance to get some yard work done.

“There’s been so much rain, I actually have mold growing on my back,” Dipietro joked. “So there’s the sun and I’m waiting to cut the grass.”

Dipietro says this bright ball of light peeking through the trees isn’t something he’s used to.

“My eyes water,” laughed Dipietro. “My eyes don’t know what that is. It’s just like a big thing up there, you know?”

Dipietro is hoping that sun and can dry things up.

“It’s just soaked. Everything’s soaked,” said Dipietro.

Lawn care crews are trying to do what they can to keep up with demand.

“It never really dries out to the point where you can get caught up properly, but we do the best we can,” explained Seth Novak of Landshapers.

Novak says he and his crews will be busy now that there’s a break in the rain.

“We’re out whenever we can get out, and obviously this upcoming weekend is supposed to be nice, so that’s great. I mean, we look for as many dry days as we possibly can,” said Novak.

Despite the mess, Novak tries to look on the bright side.

“You have to stay positive and have to say at least it’s not dried out and brown,” added Novak.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.