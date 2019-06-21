× Supreme Court Hands Property Rights Victory to Lackawanna County Woman

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a victory for a woman from Lackawanna County who sued Scott Township over her property.

Rose Mary Knick sued the township after officials made her open her farm to the public to access a gravesite on the property. She claimed there are no graves there.

Knick went to the high court to overturn a previous decision that has kept her case out of federal court.

On Friday, justices ruled that Knick can seek compensation in federal court.