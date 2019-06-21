Rain Keeps Pilots from Sentimental Journey

Posted 3:20 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, June 21, 2019

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — It’s been an eventful week at the Lock Haven Airport. Small planes are taking off and landing every few minutes. It’s the 34th anniversary of the Sentimental Journey.

For nearly 50 years, piper planes were built in Lock Haven. The Sentimental Journey has become a sort of homecoming for piper pilots from all over the world.

“I’ve been here about, oh this is 5-6 times,” Dale Etherington said.

“This year is wet and muddy, but it’s still a good fly-in,” Charles House said.

Pilots and organizers tell Newswatch 16 typically by Friday this field is filled with planes. There are usually more than 100 planes here by now, but on this day there were less than 50.

“We’re really disappointed in the attendance, but a lot of people just couldn’t make it in. These fabric airplanes don’t do so well in weather. A lot of people don’t want to bring them out in this,” Mike Childress said.

Childress is from Akron, Ohio and has been camping here since Tuesday.

“It’s been a little soggy. There’s bits and pieces of good weather, though, so it hasn’t been a total washout,” Childress said.

Even though a lot of people couldn’t make it to the fly-in this year, one couple did make it all the way from New Zealand.

“I’m really pleased to be here, especially to see all the little piper cubs with the yellow. They’re just amazing machines,” Sandra Payne said.

Barry and Sandra Payne are from Lake Taupo, New Zealand. They are flying around the world in six months and stopped here.

“Our airplane was built here, so that was a compelling enough reason. Then when we discovered the annual fly-in is here,” Barry Payne said.

The Sentimental Journey runs through Saturday at the Lock Haven Airport.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.