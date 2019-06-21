PA Preferred: Grocery Chain Launches New Buy Local Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A grocery chain has launched a new buy local campaign. It's all about keeping it in Pennsylvania.

It's called PA Preferred.

Giant Food Stores will be labeling all food processed, produced or grown here in the Keystone State.

Store officials say the new shelf tags will help folks support local farmers and businesses.

"People want to know who's feeding them. They want to know what is local, how local is that. With the PA Preferred logo and the connection between PA Preferred and Giant that you get it right at the point of sale in the store and you can't get any better than that," said Secretary Russel Redding, PA Department of Agriculture.

Giant officials say the PA Preferred program is the first of its kind in the state though other food stores also label local products and produce.