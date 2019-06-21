Nay Aug Park Pool Ready to Open for Summer

Posted 8:55 pm, June 21, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- With the start of summer comes pool season.

But things will look a little different for swimmers at Scranton's Nay Aug Park.

The park's pool opens Saturday.

This is the first year only one pool will be open at the park, the pool with the slides.

Officials closed the other pool as they said it was leaking for years.

It will eventually will be filled and turned into a splash pad.

Vendors here at the park say they are ready for business.

"The last tornado we had up here in the park, we lost some ice cream and stuff, but thank god we had insurance and they took care of that and hopefully we don't have any more tornadoes," Bobby Martinez, The Ice Cream Lady Shoppe.

A few ducks supervised the last minute preparations before the pool opens for the season tomorrow.

Wristbands cost $5 and Mondays are free swim here at the pool in Scranton.

