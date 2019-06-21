Man Wanted for More than 40 Break-Ins in Kingston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Police are looking for the man believed to be responsible for more than 40 burglaries.

Officers in Kingston said the crook has been breaking into vehicles and homes, sometimes while people are asleep inside.

Police said eight homes and more than 30 cars have been broken into in the last two weeks.

These burglaries span all over the borough, typically happening between midnight and 5 A.M.

"It's kind of devastating to hear that. I would like to spread the word to the neighbors nearby and lend a helping hand and just tell people to lock their doors up," Gregg Mrozowski of Kingston said.

"It's disturbing. I've lived here for many years and never really had any problems," Suzie Herstek of Kingston said.

Police said the man isn't stealing expensive items, but he is entering these homes while people are asleep inside.

"It becomes more alarming that someone is going into people's houses where people should feel secure in their own homes. Not only is it dangerous for the residents for someone to be going into their homes, but it's also dangerous for this person," Sgt. Thomas McTague said.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 many of these burglaries were into unlocked homes and cars.

"I'll be locking my doors, locking my car and hope for the best," Herstek said.

"The authorities seem like they're on top of it. Everywhere I go there's a police officer on every corner. I have faith they'll keep the community in check," Mrozowski said.

Police have had extra officers coming in all week to try and catch this crook. If you have any information that might help with the investigation, you're asked to call police in Kingston at (570) 288-3674.

POLICE: MOST BREAK-INS I’VE EVER SEEN - Officers in Kingston are looking for the man responsible for eight home break-ins and more than 30 car burglaries over the past two weeks. Officers say the crook broke into homes while people were asleep inside. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/2nxgUuHbAr — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) June 22, 2019