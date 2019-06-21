× Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Lackawanna County.

Police say Eric Leidel, 25, of Scranton, abused the girl when he was 19 and she was 11 years old.

According to investigators, Leidel would show the child pornographic movies, then assault her.

He is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail, charged with sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and related charges.