Finally Some Sun for Homemade Days

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The rain stopped just in time for a festival celebrating arts and crafts made right here at home in Williamsport. But after a week of wet weather, there were a few struggles.

Visitors and vendors at Homemade Days, an annual event in Brandon Park showcasing arts and crafts from the area, were greeted by wet and sloppy conditions thanks to all the rain over the past week in central Pennsylvania.

80-year-old Barbara Clark struggled through the mud just to make sure her tent was set up before the event started.

“This morning it was all mud and I mean mud. You couldn’t walk without getting in mud,” explained Barbara Clark, Pennsylvania Fudge Lady.

Festivalgoers did not have to suffer for too long as the city of Williamsport arrived just as the event began to lay mulch in foot traffic areas with heavy amounts of mud.

“I think it’s really nice of them to do that so we could come and enjoy the Homemade Days and not worry about the mud, but I’m really thankful they did it,” said Kelly Milton.

Not everybody coming to Brandon Park this weekend is happy with the city laying mulch for soggy conditions. Sherry Maxwell has been coming to the event for years and thinks the mulch is not necessary.

“It spoils the day. It’s noisy. It’s stinky. You know Williamsport. We are all survivors around here. If we get up to our ankles in water, it’s not going to be a big thing,” Maxwell said.

But no matter the mud or the mulch, after a wet week, the sun was out for the event and the weather is supposed to be nice this weekend for people to come out and support local businesses.

“It’s artisans, you know? It’s a good thing to get and help people that make these things, too,” Maxwell added.

Homemade Days in Williamsport runs until 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.