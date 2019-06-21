× Driver in Deadly Hit and Run Sentenced to Prison

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The driver in a hit and run that killed a man from Susquehanna County has been sentenced to jail.

Chace Quinn of Southampton, New York was sentenced to eight to 24 years in prison.

Quinn pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after hitting Joseph McAlla, 63, of Clifford last April and taking off. Police tracked him down a month later.

It happened on County Road 39 in Southampton, New York. That’s on Long Island.

Police say McAlla was making a delivery, stepped out of his vehicle, and was hit by Quinn.