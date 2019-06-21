16 To The Rescue: Sally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Sally is a 10-year-old retriever mix at the Animal Care Sanctuary outside Towanda.

She's been there for six years.

"I feel like it's mostly because some people don't want to take the time to get to know her, but she does warm up fast, and she's a really great girl," said Misti Burdick at Animal Care Sanctuary.

Once you get to know Sally and she learns to trust you, you'll see she wants nothing more than to go for walks and splish-splash in the water.

"She loves to swim. She'd swim all day and hunt frogs," Burdick added.

Sally is sweet and spunky, but she's not a lovey-dovey dog.

"She's not overly snuggly, but she loves love, and she loves your attention."

The best way to this senior's heart is through treats.

"She's very food motivated. She loves her food, and she's really smart. She knows all of her basic commands," Burdick said.

A laid-back home would suit Sally the best.

"I think she could exist with a dog, just maybe if it left her alone and probably no cats. Older children would possibly be OK, too."

This silly girl just needs someone who is willing to take a chance on a senior because six years at a shelter is too long.

"Older dogs and a little more difficult dogs need love, too, and it's really not that hard if you give it a try."

Interested in adopting Sally? Head to Animal Care Sanctuary's website.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com

41.886168 -76.595393