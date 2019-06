Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teacher with ties to Luzerne County is in hot water after risque photos she took in 2016 resurfaced.

Chelsy Zelasko was fired from her job at the school in Connecticut after parents complained about semi-nude photos she posed in for a Scranton entertainment website.

The Shavertown native told Newswatch back in 2016 she took the photos in an effort to get more people to vote.

Zelasko is filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school in Connecticut.