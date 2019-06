Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A second person has died after a crash on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.

The Montour County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 Katherine Malon from Fallentimber passed away Thursday morning at Geisinger near Danville.

Another driver died at the scene of Tuesday's multi-vehicle pile up on I-80 West near Milton.

State police say heavy rains are to blame for the wreck in central Pennsylvania.