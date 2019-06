× Scranton Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Theft Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was sentenced Wednesday in Scranton after pleading guilty to theft.

Kelly Mattern, 39, was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail.

Mattern was charged after police say she forged checks while working as an office assistant for a lawyer in Scranton.

Officials say Mattern stole nearly $150,000 from the office in Lackawanna County.