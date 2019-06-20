Road Closed Due to Tractor-Trailer Rollover

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Part of Route 54 is closed near the Lycoming and Northumberland county line due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Montgomery.

According to the Montgomery fire chief, a tractor-trailer carrying hot lime overturned while going around a curve and went down an embankment. The driver was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

That part of Route 54 is closed between the intersection with Route 405 in Montgomery and the intersection with Route 405 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews clean up the wreck.

A detour is in place using Route 405 to Muncy or Route 15 south to Interstate 80.

