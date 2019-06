Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is locked up after robbing a bank in Carbon County.

Police say Jody Lee Christman was arrested minutes after robbing the Key Bank near Lehighton on Thursday morning.

Officials say when they picked Christman up he still had all the money he stole from the bank.

Christman is locked up in Carbon County on $150,000 bail.