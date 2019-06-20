Helping Vets While Buying Groceries

Posted 4:45 pm, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, June 20, 2019

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Weis Markets has partnered with the Paralyzed Veterans of America mission to raise money to help our country’s most severely injured vets have access to care, jobs, and benefits.

“If a veteran calls them up and asks for help, they don’t turn them down. All of these services are offered for free,” Weis spokesperson Dennis Curtin said.

The fundraising campaign runs for three weeks. Customers have the option to donate at the checkout.

“$1, $3, or $5. If they want to round up their orders to the highest dollar, we can do that,” Curtin said.

This is the third year for the campaign at Weis Markets. Last year, it raised more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Curtin says money donated here stays here.

“People in northeast Pennsylvania, like a paralyzed veteran or a veteran’s family calls, they will dispatch people and figure out the services. They have services in virtually every part of the country,” Curtin said.

“Veterans, especially disabled veterans I think, are largely overlooked by today’s society,” Commander Merle Ulsh said.

Ulsh is a Navy veteran from Port Trevorton. Ulsh is excited about the fundraiser.

“I think it’s a wonderful program and I think it’s going to go over big in this area,” Ulsh said.

The fundraiser runs through July 10 at all 200 Weis Markets locations.

