MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Geisinger has a new president at the helm.

One of our area’s largest employers officially named Dr. Jaewon Ryu as president and CEO Thursday.

Ryu was named interim president in November after the former president stepped down.

Ryu is the seventh chief executive officer in Geisinger’s 104-year history.