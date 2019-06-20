× Future State Troopers Shine at Camp Cadet

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Kids in central Pennsylvania are learning what it takes to be a state trooper.

Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet is this week in Selinsgrove, and nearly 60 kids gathered at Susquehanna University for the mini police camp. They are learning what it takes to make it in law enforcement.

“Looking forward to the future, actually joining the state police force and basically helping me get in shape,” said Ian Hall of Penns Creek.

Camp Cadet is a week-long program run by state troopers for kids ages 12 to 15. It teaches them different aspects of law enforcement.

“I wanted to mostly work on my discipline with my sports and my loyalty to other people,” added Natalie Osborne of Mifflinburg.

On this day, campers did a driving under the influence program. They used DUI goggles to simulate drunk driving.

One obstacle campers had to tackle this week was the wet weather.

“The state police helicopter was supposed to come, but there was bad weather all around us so they couldn’t arrive,” explained Trooper Rick Blair. “So we rescheduled them for another day and filled in with other activities.”

Trooper Blair says the rain hasn’t put a damper on Camp Cadet. They continue to do what they can outside.

“Obviously, if there’s lightning and thunder, we’re lucky here to put things in the field house here at Susquehanna University,” he said.

Camp Cadet runs through Friday at the university in Selinsgrove.