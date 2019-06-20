Former Fleet Manager for Scranton School District Pleads Guilty

SCRANTON, Pa. – The former fleet manager for the Scranton School District pleaded guilty for his decade-long role in defrauding the district.

Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township pleaded guilty to theft by deception at the Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton Thursday morning.

The attorney general’s office accuses Sansky of defrauding the district of hundreds of thousands of dollars by overbilling the district for work at his auto body shop, Danny’s Auto Service. Sansky also billed the district for work done on the personal vehicles of some district employees between August 2005 and August 2017, during the time he worked as the district’s fleet manager.

The charges come following a statewide grand jury investigation. The attorney general said the scheme contributed to the school district’s financial downfall. The Scranton School District is now under the state’s “financial watch” status.

Prosecutors say Sansky faces six to 23 months in jail.

