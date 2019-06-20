× ‘Clash for Cash’ Is This Weekend at Mohegan Sun Pocono

One of our area’s largest fitness competitions is back this weekend at Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre.

The fifth annual Clash For Cash takes place on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It’s expected to bring 140 exercise enthusiasts together from three states.

They’ll compete for prizes by performing various workouts, all to find out who is the fittest.

The charity fitness competition benefits this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run. It helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. See how the WNEP campaign is changing lives here.

Ryan’s Run is led by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

On Thursday, Ryan spotlighted what to expect at the fifth annual Clash For Cash.

WNEP-TV is proud to be a media sponsor of this competition.

Although the event is sold out to competitors, there are other ways to still be a part of the fun.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER:

You can still support this charity competition by volunteering your time on either Friday, June 21 from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. or on Saturday, June 22, from Noon until 4 p.m.

To get involved: contact Charlotte at CWrigh@Allied-Services.org or Erin at EBurns@Allied-Services.org. You can also reach them at 570-348-1275.

VIEW THE WORKOUTS:

Head here to see the workouts at this Saturday’s charity fitness competition.