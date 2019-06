× Charges After State Police Find Child Porn on Man’s Computer

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Lackawanna County on child sex charges.

State police say they found child pornography on the computer of William Heitzenroder, 31, of Old Forge.

Heitzenroder is charged with sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility and dissemination of photographs. He is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.