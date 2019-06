× Passenger Killed After Deer Crashes Through Windshield

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Clinton County Wednesday morning.

According to state police, a pickup truck hit a deer around 7 a.m. along East Valley Road in Greene Township near Loganton.

That deer was then thrown into the path of a minivan and ended up crashing through the van’s windshield.

A passenger in the van, Christian De Los Santos, 26, of Sunbury, died.