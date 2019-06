× Man Found Guilty of Murdering Wife in Tamaqua

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A jury in Schuylkill County found a man guilty of murdering his wife.

Robert Bailey was convicted Wednesday afternoon on all counts including first degree murder.

Bailey stabbed his wife Diane at their home on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua in 2017.

He told police they got into a fight because Diane had been using meth and stealing from people.

Bailey is facing life in prison for the murder in Schuylkill County.