× Fire at Luzerne County House Ruled Arson

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a fire in Luzerne County is arson.

The blaze destroyed a house on Church Road in Rice Township early Tuesday morning.

A neighbor reported seeing someone inside the place around 1 a.m. He said that is unusual because no one was living there.

The house was up for sale.

No arrests have been made yet after this arson in the Mountain Top area.