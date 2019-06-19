Farewell to Dallas Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Stacks of boxes line the hallways of Dallas Elementary School in Luzerne County.

The smiling faces on the students don't just mark an end to the school year, but the end of classes forever at this building in Dallas Township.

"We're turning a page in history, and I think that we'll look back on the Dallas Elementary School with many, many fond memories and look forward to the Dallas Intermediate School to make more memories," said Principal Thomas Traver.

Right around the corner from Dallas Elementary, construction on Dallas Intermediate is almost finished.

"And I think it's an incredible upgrade from the Dallas Elementary School," added Superintendent Tom Duffy. "Now that building has served us well for over 40 years and it continues to do so up to and including its last day today, but it's absolutely ready for its retirement and our move toward the new building."

The superintendent tells Newswatch 16 the new building will bring changes to the entire district. There will no longer be two separate elementary schools. Kindergarten through second grade will be at Wycallis Elementary and third through fifth graders will be in the new school.

"I think it's a chance for us to do a better job at making sure that our curriculum is aligned and delivered in a similar way from K to 12 because we'll have the same cohort of children now from kindergarten through 12th grade and that's very powerful," said Traver.

The new intermediate school will have new technology features and natural lighting among other things the staff is looking forward to.

Parents of elementary school students, including Tracy Feeney, tell us saying goodbye is hard, especially since this is where she and her husband also went to school.

"End to the old. But new school, new start, it's going to be amazing, I think. It's going to be great for the kids. Sad to see it go, but new beginnings," said Feeney.

In August, Dallas Elementary is scheduled to be torn down to make room for access roads, parking, and athletic fields.