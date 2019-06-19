× A River of Run: Wyoming Valley RiverFest 2019

The 24th annual Wyoming Valley RiverFest is making a splash in Luzerne County this weekend.

The event, which is a celebration of the Susquehanna River, takes place at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Admission to RiverFest is free.

It includes everything from live music, family-friendly activities, and plenty of fun sights on the water such as dragon boat races.

There are several new activities this year including a fishing derby for kids and a fun walk with your furbabies.

EVENT TIMES:

Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of Wyoming Valley RiverFest 2019.

