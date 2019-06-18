SWB RailRiders vs Norfolk

Posted 10:36 pm, June 18, 2019, by

The SWB RailRiders blasted three Home Runs (Mike Ford, Mike Tauchman and Kyle Higashioka) in the first inning off former Williams Valley star Tyler Herb.  Then, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went deep in the 5th as the RailRiders toppled the Tides of Norfolk 8-4.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

