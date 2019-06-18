× State Police Looking for Missing Woman from Monroe County

PRICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are searching for a missing woman from Monroe County.

According to state police, Diane Heist, 65, was last seen in the area of Berry Lane in Price Township near Cresco around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Heist is described as 5’6″, 120 lbs., with blonde, shoulder-length hair, green eyes, and wearing glasses. She was wearing gray sneakers.

Troopers believe she may be at risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

If you see her, call 911 or state police in Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.