Interstate 80 Closed by Crashes in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — A crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County has a section of the highway shut down.

I-80 eastbound and westbound is closed between the Milton/Williamsport exit (212) and the Route 254 exit (215) because of the wreck, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

PennDOT has not said how long the highway will be closed.

Multi vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 212B – I-180 West and Exit 215 – PA 254. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) June 18, 2019

Multi vehicle crash on I-80 westbound between Exit 215 – PA 254 and Exit: I-180 WEST – WILLIAMSPORT { # 212B }. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) June 18, 2019