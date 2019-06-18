Interstate 80 Closed by Crashes in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — A crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County has a section of the highway shut down.
I-80 eastbound and westbound is closed between the Milton/Williamsport exit (212) and the Route 254 exit (215) because of the wreck, according to PennDOT.
There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
PennDOT has not said how long the highway will be closed.
40.998083 -76.641304