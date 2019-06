× Heavy Rain Closes Roads in Wyoming County

LACEYVILLE, Pa. — Heavy rain closed parts of roads Tuesday morning in Wyoming County.

Part of Route 6 in Laceyville was closed by runoff after heavy rain moved through the area.

Heavy amounts of rain created a waterfall on Route 6 outside of Laceyville. pic.twitter.com/6E1IBTHtFC — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) June 18, 2019

PennDOT is working to open closed roads.

Emergency officials want to remind people not to drive through flooded roadways.