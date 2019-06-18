Fluttering Fun: Butterfly House Opens Near Tunkhannock
There’s a fluttering fun place in Wyoming County your family might want to check out this summer.
It’s a monarch monastery of sorts near Tunkhannock.
This special butterfly house can be found at Creekside Gardens at 4 Village Lane in Tunkhannock.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the place on Tuesday.
It’s open daily (weather permitting) from 11 . a.m. until 4 p.m.
The cost is is $7.00 for adults. Children two to 11 years old are $5.00. Kids under two are free.
41.516167 -75.961544