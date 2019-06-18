Fluttering Fun: Butterfly House Opens Near Tunkhannock

There’s a fluttering fun place in Wyoming County your family might want to check out this summer.

It’s a monarch monastery of sorts near Tunkhannock.

This special butterfly house can be found at Creekside Gardens at 4 Village Lane in Tunkhannock.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the place on Tuesday.

It’s open daily (weather permitting) from 11 . a.m. until 4 p.m.

The cost is is $7.00 for adults.   Children two to 11 years old are $5.00.  Kids under two are free.

Learn more about the butterfly house at this link!

 

