Fire Destroys Home in Luzerne County

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An early morning fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County.

More than half a dozen fire crews responded to fight the flames in the Mountain Top area.

It started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the home on Church Road.

They arrived to find a live electrical wire sparking on the yard.

It took them about 20 minutes to get that under control.

Flames were shooting from the window and roof of the house.

According to neighbors, there was no one living here. The house was for sale.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday this morning, a man out with his dogs saw a light on inside the home which he called "unusual."

No one was hurt, but fire crews say the place is destroyed.

A state police fire marshal is on the way to investigate the cause of Tuesday morning's fire in Rice Township.