Charges Filed in 2014 Home Invasion

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Nearly five years after a violent home invasion in Hazleton, three men are now facing charges.

Police say the victim was beaten, stabbed, and held captive before he managed to get away.

Xavier Miranda and Juan Rosario are in custody, accused of luring the victim into a home on North Fulton Court in June of 2014. The victim was then robbed and badly beaten.

Miranda was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on $1 million bail. Rosario is already behind bars on other charges.

A third man, Visnedy Martinez, is accused of robbing the victim as well.

Police in Hazleton say Martinez remains on the loose.

