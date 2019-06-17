Supermarket Shopping Spree In Luzerne County

Posted 12:14 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, June 17, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A special shopping spree at Wegman's near Wilkes-Barre on Monday was a big payoff for a donation to a local charity.

When Gregg Andres of Wyoming made a donation to the United Way earlier this year, he never imagined that would lead a two-minute shopping spree at Wegmans.

"Never in a million years did I think I was gonna win something but I came down and they said I was the winner of a two-minute shopping spree at Wegmans," said Andres.

Andres decided to pay it forward by giving the Wegmans shopping spree to his daughter and son-in-law.  Two minutes to run through the store here in Wilkes-Barre Township filling shopping carts with whatever.

That time went by in a flash, as Harry Pockevich threw seafood, cheese, meat and more into carts.

"It was great. What a fun experience, you know I used to watch the shopping spree show when I was a kid with my grandmother. She would have loved to see this," he said.

Pockevich and his wife Kristin have a young son named Oakland and they are expecting twins, too.

"I had a little bit of a different plan. I wanted to spend more time in the meat section, but when I heard the minute warning, I got worried and had to get to the diapers, that was absolutely priority! Kristin would have been very upset with me had I not gotten enough diapers!"

In all, Wegmans donated $1,267.28 worth of groceries for the shopping spree.

"This was fantastic! He really, if it wasn't a record, it was really close to it!" said Bill Jones of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

