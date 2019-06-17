Plains Twp. Sheetz Closed for Remodel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Sheetz in Luzerne County is closed to make way for improvements.

Construction is underway at the convenience store and gas station along Route 315 in Plains Township.

Sheetz says the new store will be much larger than the previous one and will have indoor and outdoor seating. The store also hopes to sell beer.

If all goes as planned, Sheetz will reopen in August at this location in Luzerne County.