One Killed, Seven Others Hurt in Shooting at Graduation Party in Philadelphia

Posted 5:58 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, June 17, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia Sunday night.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Around 60 people were at the party when the shooting took place. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Ross said that four of the victims were teens between the age of 15 to 17 who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

“An adult victim died of their injuries while three other adult victims in their twenties suffered various wounds to different parts of their bodies,” Ross said.

It’s not clear how many shooters were involved and a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

