Motorcyclist Found Alive 24 Hours After Crashing into Creek

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man was found alive 24 hours after his motorcycle crashed into a creek in Schuylkill County.

Police say the wreck happened Sunday afternoon in Butler Township near Ashland.

Officers say Dalton Gross, 25, from the Harrisburg area, veered off Malones Road and ended up in Little Mahanoy Creek. Gross remained in the creek with his bike until a passerby spotted him Monday afternoon.

He was then taken to a hospital in Pottsville. There is no word on his condition.